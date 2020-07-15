10800 Torino Drive 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill

Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853



Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market. Community has a pool, fitness center, grilles, playground, pet park, granite countertops, washer/dryer (laundry room) , extended living room with sunroom to let in the natural light, plush carpet, and walk in closets. (Please note only second-third floors available-all carpet)

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Licensed Real Estate agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

727-420-7912

*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model

**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**

(Please always add my name to the application and guest card Suzie-Realtor) Do NOT apply on this website

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282853

Property Id 282853



(RLNE5887888)