All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 10800 Torino Drive 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
10800 Torino Drive 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

10800 Torino Drive 2

10800 Torino Drive · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,497

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853

Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market. Community has a pool, fitness center, grilles, playground, pet park, granite countertops, washer/dryer (laundry room) , extended living room with sunroom to let in the natural light, plush carpet, and walk in closets. (Please note only second-third floors available-all carpet)
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Licensed Real Estate agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**
(Please always add my name to the application and guest card Suzie-Realtor) Do NOT apply on this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282853
Property Id 282853

(RLNE5887888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have any available units?
10800 Torino Drive 2 has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have?
Some of 10800 Torino Drive 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Torino Drive 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Torino Drive 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Torino Drive 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Torino Drive 2 is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 offer parking?
No, 10800 Torino Drive 2 does not offer parking.
Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 Torino Drive 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Torino Drive 2 has a pool.
Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have accessible units?
No, 10800 Torino Drive 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10800 Torino Drive 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 Torino Drive 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 Torino Drive 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10800 Torino Drive 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity