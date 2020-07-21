All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

10706 Doc Brittle Street

10706 Doc Brittle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10706 Doc Brittle Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street have any available units?
10706 Doc Brittle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 10706 Doc Brittle Street currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Doc Brittle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Doc Brittle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10706 Doc Brittle Street is pet friendly.
Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street offer parking?
No, 10706 Doc Brittle Street does not offer parking.
Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10706 Doc Brittle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street have a pool?
No, 10706 Doc Brittle Street does not have a pool.
Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street have accessible units?
No, 10706 Doc Brittle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10706 Doc Brittle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10706 Doc Brittle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10706 Doc Brittle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
