10134 Balcony Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



This home has everything you’ve been looking for! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in New Port Richey has sleek tiles and plush carpeting throughout. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and wooden cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and luxurious private bathroom with a standing shower and soaking tub. The other bedrooms all have plush carpeting, ceiling fans, and nice windows to allow plenty of sunlight. The enclosed patio can be accessed through the Family room, offering privacy and fresh air to relax!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Contact-Free rental process with self-showings and online applications!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.