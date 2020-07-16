All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:44 PM

10134 Balcony Street

10134 Balcony Street · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,949

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

This home has everything you’ve been looking for! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in New Port Richey has sleek tiles and plush carpeting throughout. The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and wooden cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and luxurious private bathroom with a standing shower and soaking tub. The other bedrooms all have plush carpeting, ceiling fans, and nice windows to allow plenty of sunlight. The enclosed patio can be accessed through the Family room, offering privacy and fresh air to relax!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Contact-Free rental process with self-showings and online applications!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10134 Balcony Street have any available units?
10134 Balcony Street has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10134 Balcony Street have?
Some of 10134 Balcony Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10134 Balcony Street currently offering any rent specials?
10134 Balcony Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10134 Balcony Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10134 Balcony Street is pet friendly.
Does 10134 Balcony Street offer parking?
Yes, 10134 Balcony Street offers parking.
Does 10134 Balcony Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10134 Balcony Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10134 Balcony Street have a pool?
No, 10134 Balcony Street does not have a pool.
Does 10134 Balcony Street have accessible units?
No, 10134 Balcony Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10134 Balcony Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10134 Balcony Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10134 Balcony Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10134 Balcony Street does not have units with air conditioning.
