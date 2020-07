Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill car wash area cc payments dog grooming area e-payments online portal smoke-free community tennis court

Welcome Home to Bell Parkland.

Your choice of Classic or Newly Renovated Apartments in Parkland, FL!



Bell Parkland apartment homes are located in Parkland, FL, in a nationally recognized school system. The community rests on 43 acres of beautiful green space, and is convenient to Pine Trails Park, 6-Acre Wood Park, and Parkland Golf and Country Club. There is also a paved walking and biking trail right in the community. The Sawgrass Expressway and Florida Turnpike are less than one mile away. Enjoy a getaway to Deerfield Beach, which is less than ten miles away.



Bell Parkland offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Our new renovations offer vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances and our classic apartment homes offer ceramic tile, black appliances and granite-inspired counter-tops. We also offer private screened in patios or balconies and beautiful lake or private wooded views. Call to set up an appointment and ask about our flex