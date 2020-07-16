8205 NW 128th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

ENJOY THE ENDLESS VIEWS OF THE EVERGLADES FROM YOUR SCREENED BALCONY! Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom coach home with attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen features wood cabinets & granite counter tops. This home is just a short walk to the Cypress Pointe community pool. Heron Bay features 2 clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball, 2 gyms, resort style community pools and so much more! All of this is included in the rent. Come see this one today, you will not be disappointed!