Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:29 PM

8205 NW 128th Ln

8205 Northwest 128th Lane · (954) 643-2944
Location

8205 Northwest 128th Lane, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
ENJOY THE ENDLESS VIEWS OF THE EVERGLADES FROM YOUR SCREENED BALCONY! Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom coach home with attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen features wood cabinets & granite counter tops. This home is just a short walk to the Cypress Pointe community pool. Heron Bay features 2 clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball, 2 gyms, resort style community pools and so much more! All of this is included in the rent. Come see this one today, you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 NW 128th Ln have any available units?
8205 NW 128th Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8205 NW 128th Ln have?
Some of 8205 NW 128th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 NW 128th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8205 NW 128th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 NW 128th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8205 NW 128th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 8205 NW 128th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8205 NW 128th Ln offers parking.
Does 8205 NW 128th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 NW 128th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 NW 128th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8205 NW 128th Ln has a pool.
Does 8205 NW 128th Ln have accessible units?
No, 8205 NW 128th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 NW 128th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 NW 128th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 NW 128th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 NW 128th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
