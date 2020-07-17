All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

8109 NW 127th Ln

8109 Northwest 127th Lane · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8109 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
This 3/2 second floor coach home is going through a major remodel including completely new floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath and kitchen improvements, new washer & dryer and other details. You will be the first to enjoy these upgrades - like getting a brand new home. Take in the lake and nature from your screened balcony while enjoying a cup of coffee. Your master has double closets and double sinks plus a huge shower. Besides a dining area, there is a breakfast nook, plus counter space giving you various options for dining or snacking. You have one garage space plus two more in your driveway and plenty of guest parking. Your neighborhood has beautifully maintained landscaping and excellent amenities. Parkland is a great area for schools with easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 NW 127th Ln have any available units?
8109 NW 127th Ln has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8109 NW 127th Ln have?
Some of 8109 NW 127th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 NW 127th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8109 NW 127th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 NW 127th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8109 NW 127th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 8109 NW 127th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8109 NW 127th Ln offers parking.
Does 8109 NW 127th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8109 NW 127th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 NW 127th Ln have a pool?
No, 8109 NW 127th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8109 NW 127th Ln have accessible units?
No, 8109 NW 127th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 NW 127th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 NW 127th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 NW 127th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 NW 127th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
