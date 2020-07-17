8109 NW 127th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

This 3/2 second floor coach home is going through a major remodel including completely new floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath and kitchen improvements, new washer & dryer and other details. You will be the first to enjoy these upgrades - like getting a brand new home. Take in the lake and nature from your screened balcony while enjoying a cup of coffee. Your master has double closets and double sinks plus a huge shower. Besides a dining area, there is a breakfast nook, plus counter space giving you various options for dining or snacking. You have one garage space plus two more in your driveway and plenty of guest parking. Your neighborhood has beautifully maintained landscaping and excellent amenities. Parkland is a great area for schools with easy access to highways.