Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:29 PM

6790 NW 83rd Ter

6790 Northwest 83rd Terrace · (954) 444-6660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6790 Northwest 83rd Terrace, Parkland, FL 33067

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
Excellent Schools (rated 10) This single family home offers a fully gated resident on 1 acre. The 2 downstairs bedrooms have walk-In closets and Full Baths. Owner can/will convert the loft to a 3 bedroom - large room with granite workstation and new wood floors. New SS appliances, Washer and Dryer, 1/2 bath downstairs and a huge yard- bring your boat-work vehicle-no restrictions-pet friendly. Hurricane Shutters and Property Generator. Beautiful equestrian surroundings, Dog Park, Child play ground with water splash pad. Will not last, make your clients comfortable in this exclusive listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have any available units?
6790 NW 83rd Ter has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have?
Some of 6790 NW 83rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6790 NW 83rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6790 NW 83rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6790 NW 83rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6790 NW 83rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter offer parking?
No, 6790 NW 83rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6790 NW 83rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6790 NW 83rd Ter has a pool.
Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 6790 NW 83rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6790 NW 83rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6790 NW 83rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6790 NW 83rd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
