6790 NW 83rd Ter

Amenities
Excellent Schools (rated 10) This single family home offers a fully gated resident on 1 acre. The 2 downstairs bedrooms have walk-In closets and Full Baths. Owner can/will convert the loft to a 3 bedroom - large room with granite workstation and new wood floors. New SS appliances, Washer and Dryer, 1/2 bath downstairs and a huge yard- bring your boat-work vehicle-no restrictions-pet friendly. Hurricane Shutters and Property Generator. Beautiful equestrian surroundings, Dog Park, Child play ground with water splash pad. Will not last, make your clients comfortable in this exclusive listing.