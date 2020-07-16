6790 NW 83rd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool

Excellent Schools (rated 10) This single family home offers a fully gated resident on 1 acre. The 2 downstairs bedrooms have walk-In closets and Full Baths. Owner can/will convert the loft to a 3 bedroom - large room with granite workstation and new wood floors. New SS appliances, Washer and Dryer, 1/2 bath downstairs and a huge yard- bring your boat-work vehicle-no restrictions-pet friendly. Hurricane Shutters and Property Generator. Beautiful equestrian surroundings, Dog Park, Child play ground with water splash pad. Will not last, make your clients comfortable in this exclusive listing.