Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue

6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue · (786) 708-2775
Location

6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Parkland, FL 33067

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3372 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT
Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand
This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom provides a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Relax or cook out on the patio in the fenced backyard. Apply today to make this house your home - and it comes with a pool!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/parkland-fl?lid=12914925

(RLNE5425133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have any available units?
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have?
Some of 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
