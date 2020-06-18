6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue

Amenities
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT
Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand
This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom provides a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Relax or cook out on the patio in the fenced backyard. Apply today to make this house your home - and it comes with a pool!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/parkland-fl?lid=12914925
(RLNE5425133)