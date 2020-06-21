All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6020 NW 61st Mnr

6020 Northwest 61st Manor · (954) 546-2079
Location

6020 Northwest 61st Manor, Parkland, FL 33067

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3835 · Avail. now

$3,835

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2753 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. Along with vaulted ceilings and large windows, this property has an open floor plan with a cozy living room that you'll enjoy relaxing in. Cook delicious meals in the gourmet kitchen that's equipped with recessed lighting, sleek black countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub with a separate shower. Enjoy the warm weather on the patio along with the screened-in swimming pool!

(RLNE5826124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have any available units?
6020 NW 61st Mnr has a unit available for $3,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have?
Some of 6020 NW 61st Mnr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 NW 61st Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
6020 NW 61st Mnr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 NW 61st Mnr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 NW 61st Mnr is pet friendly.
Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 6020 NW 61st Mnr does offer parking.
Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 NW 61st Mnr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have a pool?
Yes, 6020 NW 61st Mnr has a pool.
Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have accessible units?
No, 6020 NW 61st Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 NW 61st Mnr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 NW 61st Mnr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6020 NW 61st Mnr has units with air conditioning.
