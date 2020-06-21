6020 NW 61st Mnr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. Along with vaulted ceilings and large windows, this property has an open floor plan with a cozy living room that you'll enjoy relaxing in. Cook delicious meals in the gourmet kitchen that's equipped with recessed lighting, sleek black countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub with a separate shower. Enjoy the warm weather on the patio along with the screened-in swimming pool!



