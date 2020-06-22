All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 10890 NW 80th Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, FL
/
10890 NW 80th Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

10890 NW 80th Cir

10890 Northwest 80th Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
Heron Bay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10890 Northwest 80th Circle, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Best Deal In Heron Bay! 3500 sq. ft 2-story Home on the preserve with High ceilings. 4 Bedrooms + Loft. The loft is oversized with 3 Full Baths, Have peace and quiet when you look out from your balcony , Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Island, Custom Wood Cabinets, Master bedroom is upstairs but you also have a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Eat-In Kitchen Area Overlooks Backyard & Preserve, Resort Style Amenities Including 2 Clubhouses, Heated Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playgrounds, A-Schools, & Guard Gated. Needs flooring & TLC Being Rented BY (RENT TO OWN )OR (LEASE / OPTION ) OR OWNER FINANCING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10890 NW 80th Cir have any available units?
10890 NW 80th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, FL.
What amenities does 10890 NW 80th Cir have?
Some of 10890 NW 80th Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10890 NW 80th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10890 NW 80th Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10890 NW 80th Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10890 NW 80th Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 10890 NW 80th Cir offer parking?
No, 10890 NW 80th Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10890 NW 80th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10890 NW 80th Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10890 NW 80th Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10890 NW 80th Cir has a pool.
Does 10890 NW 80th Cir have accessible units?
No, 10890 NW 80th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10890 NW 80th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10890 NW 80th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10890 NW 80th Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10890 NW 80th Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd
Parkland, FL 33067

Similar Pages

Parkland Apartments with GymParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Apartments with PoolParkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Parkland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College