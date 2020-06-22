10890 NW 80th Cir

Amenities

Best Deal In Heron Bay! 3500 sq. ft 2-story Home on the preserve with High ceilings. 4 Bedrooms + Loft. The loft is oversized with 3 Full Baths, Have peace and quiet when you look out from your balcony , Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Island, Custom Wood Cabinets, Master bedroom is upstairs but you also have a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Eat-In Kitchen Area Overlooks Backyard & Preserve, Resort Style Amenities Including 2 Clubhouses, Heated Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playgrounds, A-Schools, & Guard Gated. Needs flooring & TLC Being Rented BY (RENT TO OWN )OR (LEASE / OPTION ) OR OWNER FINANCING