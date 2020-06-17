All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

10840 Northwest 73rd Court

10840 Northwest 73rd Court · (954) 314-2752
Location

10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#61020J329 LARGER TOWNHOME FLOOR PLAN at Parkland Reserve !!! CORNER UNIT !!! 3 large bedrooms plus a loft with a closet (easily converted to 4th bedroom). 2.5 bathroms. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets, oversized island & granite countertops. This home has tons of natural light, impact glass windows, doors and garage door, 2 car garage, guest parking, rear patio is screen enclosed, large rear yard space. 5 min walk to both elementary schools, across the street from Pine Trails park w/ live music amphitheater, two covered playgrounds, sports fields, city events, ice cream shop and basketball courts. Heated community pool. Owner requires renters insurance. Assn. requires 620 min credit and a $500.00 refundable security deposit. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580386 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have any available units?
10840 Northwest 73rd Court has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have?
Some of 10840 Northwest 73rd Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 Northwest 73rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
10840 Northwest 73rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 Northwest 73rd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court is pet friendly.
Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court offer parking?
Yes, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court does offer parking.
Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have a pool?
Yes, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court has a pool.
Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have accessible units?
No, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10840 Northwest 73rd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10840 Northwest 73rd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
