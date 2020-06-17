Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage guest parking media room

10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#61020J329 LARGER TOWNHOME FLOOR PLAN at Parkland Reserve !!! CORNER UNIT !!! 3 large bedrooms plus a loft with a closet (easily converted to 4th bedroom). 2.5 bathroms. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets, oversized island & granite countertops. This home has tons of natural light, impact glass windows, doors and garage door, 2 car garage, guest parking, rear patio is screen enclosed, large rear yard space. 5 min walk to both elementary schools, across the street from Pine Trails park w/ live music amphitheater, two covered playgrounds, sports fields, city events, ice cream shop and basketball courts. Heated community pool. Owner requires renters insurance. Assn. requires 620 min credit and a $500.00 refundable security deposit. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580386 ]