2240 SECTION DRIVE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2240 SECTION DRIVE

2240 Section Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Section Drive, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 Duplex with newer appliances and large yard. Two spacious bedrooms with tile floors, closet, and updated windows. The property also features a large family room. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have any available units?
2240 SECTION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
Is 2240 SECTION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2240 SECTION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 SECTION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Heights.
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 SECTION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
