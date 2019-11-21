Cozy 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 Duplex with newer appliances and large yard. Two spacious bedrooms with tile floors, closet, and updated windows. The property also features a large family room. Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2240 SECTION DRIVE have any available units?
2240 SECTION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
Is 2240 SECTION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2240 SECTION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.