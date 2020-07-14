All apartments in Panama City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Spring Gate

1500 Spring Gate Dr · (850) 695-3626
Location

1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL 32404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Jul 16

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Gate.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

Panama City boasts award winning restaurants, thrilling nightlife, and plenty of recreational activities including; St. Andrew State Park, the Paul Brent Gallery, Panama City Center for the Arts, and more! Living at Spring Gate Apartments gives you easy access to all of these amenities located in Panama City.

In addition to the local amenities, Spring Gate Apartments has an array of community amenities. With conveniences like on-site laundry, complimentary parking, a private patio and private entry, we are sure that you will enjoy the conveniences that come with living at Spring Gate Apartments.

Our responsive maintenance team and attentive on-site staff will provide you with an exceptional experience while living at Spring Gate. We invite you to contact us for a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Gate have any available units?
Spring Gate has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Spring Gate have?
Some of Spring Gate's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Gate is pet friendly.
Does Spring Gate offer parking?
Yes, Spring Gate offers parking.
Does Spring Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Gate have a pool?
No, Spring Gate does not have a pool.
Does Spring Gate have accessible units?
No, Spring Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, Spring Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Gate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Gate has units with air conditioning.
