Last updated July 22 2020

809 Cherry St. #7

809 Cherry St · (850) 769-5775
Location

809 Cherry St, Panama City, FL 32401
Bunkers Cove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 809 Cherry St. #7 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- Newly refurbished upstairs 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in the historic district of The Cove. Original refinished real wood parquet and tile floors throughout . Galley style kitchen with stainless refrigerator and built in microwave. Central heat and air, stackable washer and dryer with water, sewage, garbage included in the rent. Off street parking and convenient to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Tyndall A.F.B , NSA Panama City. Its a short drive to the Worlds most beautiful beaches, restaurants and gulf coast nightlife. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet fee, breed restrictions apply. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
Deposit is the same as the rent.

(RLNE5965447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Cherry St. #7 have any available units?
809 Cherry St. #7 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 Cherry St. #7 have?
Some of 809 Cherry St. #7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Cherry St. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
809 Cherry St. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Cherry St. #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Cherry St. #7 is pet friendly.
Does 809 Cherry St. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 809 Cherry St. #7 offers parking.
Does 809 Cherry St. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Cherry St. #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Cherry St. #7 have a pool?
No, 809 Cherry St. #7 does not have a pool.
Does 809 Cherry St. #7 have accessible units?
No, 809 Cherry St. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Cherry St. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Cherry St. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Cherry St. #7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 Cherry St. #7 has units with air conditioning.
