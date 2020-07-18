324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views!

Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric.

Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer.

Sorry no pets. Elevator in complex. One assigned parking space, additional first come first serve spots.



** PRICE is adjusted to accommodate repairs to still be made post hurricane. Repairs are set for end of year. Walls/ceilings need work. Rent will increase to $1500.00 when all repairs have been completed.

To view inside please complete an application at www.rentalhomespc.com, no application fee until you view inside and wish to move forward, then $30 per person over 18 years of age.