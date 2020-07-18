All apartments in Panama City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301

324 East Beach Drive · (850) 348-1673
Location

324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL 32401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views!
Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric.
Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer.
Sorry no pets. Elevator in complex. One assigned parking space, additional first come first serve spots.

** PRICE is adjusted to accommodate repairs to still be made post hurricane. Repairs are set for end of year. Walls/ceilings need work. Rent will increase to $1500.00 when all repairs have been completed.
To view inside please complete an application at www.rentalhomespc.com, no application fee until you view inside and wish to move forward, then $30 per person over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have any available units?
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have?
Some of 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City.
Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have a pool?
Yes, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 has a pool.
Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301 has units with air conditioning.
