240 Harmon Avenue, 211

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking pool

Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove. Featuring bright, airy 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that have just been renovated to like new condition with gorgeous flooring, fresh paint, new lighting fixtures and new appliances. We are a pet friendly community so feel free to bring your well behaved dog or cat. The property features a huge swimming pool with massive live oaks and mature palms situated on a prominent bluff overlooking the shoreline and there's even a 22 slip marina so bring your boat!

A background check is done on all tenants and we require a credit rating of 600 or more, a clean criminal background and no evictions. Income needs to be verified at 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Please call 850-296-6358 for further details.