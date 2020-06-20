All apartments in Panama City
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:32 PM

240 Harmon Avenue, 211

240 Harmon Avenue · (850) 296-6358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401
Bunkers Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove. Featuring bright, airy 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that have just been renovated to like new condition with gorgeous flooring, fresh paint, new lighting fixtures and new appliances. We are a pet friendly community so feel free to bring your well behaved dog or cat. The property features a huge swimming pool with massive live oaks and mature palms situated on a prominent bluff overlooking the shoreline and there's even a 22 slip marina so bring your boat!
A background check is done on all tenants and we require a credit rating of 600 or more, a clean criminal background and no evictions. Income needs to be verified at 2.5 times the monthly rent.
Please call 850-296-6358 for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

