205 N. MacArthur Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping. This home was just updated with new vinyl plank flooring, all new kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, and fully renovated bathrooms. It has a spacious living area with open concept kitchen and dining room. Huge step down master suite with attached step down bathroom and walk-in closet. The master bath has a new tile stand up shower with swivel glass door. Split bedroom plan with the other three bedrooms on opposite side of home. Original wood floors restored in some bedrooms. This is a must see! **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee.



