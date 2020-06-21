All apartments in Panama City
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

205 N. MacArthur Avenue

205 North Mac Arthur Avenue · (850) 233-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401
Bunkers Cove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 205 N. MacArthur Avenue · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1964 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping. This home was just updated with new vinyl plank flooring, all new kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, and fully renovated bathrooms. It has a spacious living area with open concept kitchen and dining room. Huge step down master suite with attached step down bathroom and walk-in closet. The master bath has a new tile stand up shower with swivel glass door. Split bedroom plan with the other three bedrooms on opposite side of home. Original wood floors restored in some bedrooms. This is a must see! **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee.

(RLNE5831279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have any available units?
205 N. MacArthur Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have?
Some of 205 N. MacArthur Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 N. MacArthur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 N. MacArthur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 N. MacArthur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue offer parking?
No, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 N. MacArthur Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 N. MacArthur Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
