Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance fire pit hot tub internet access

Settle into seaside luxury at The Retreat at PCB. Our beautiful apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, Florida, are just blocks from the white-sand beaches and turquoise waters of the Gulf Coast. Experience laidback living in a picturesque community nestled under towering palm trees and surrounded by tropical landscaping.



When you aren’t taking advantage of the nearby beaches, you can cool your heels in our exceptional resort-inspired pool. Head over to the fully equipped lounge area with screened-in, outdoor kitchen and television overlooking the beautiful poolside area for a staycation experience you’re sure to love.



It’s never been easier to upgrade your lifestyle. Immerse yourself in luxury at The Retreat at PCB.