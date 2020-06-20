All apartments in Panama City Beach
Find more places like 644 West Caladium Circle - 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panama City Beach, FL
/
644 West Caladium Circle - 209
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:32 PM

644 West Caladium Circle - 209

644 West Caladium Circle · (850) 296-6358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Panama City Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

644 West Caladium Circle, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Open Sands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Caladium Apartments are located right across the street from the beach, restaurants, a convenience store, and one mile to Pier Park!
The rent includes electricity, water, sewer, trash pick up and pest control.
There is a background check run on all tenants as we want to keep our communities safe. We require a clean criminal background, a credit rating of 600 or more and no evictions. Income verification needs to be 2.5 times the rent.
We require a 12 month lease and a security deposit equivalent to one month's rent.
We are pet friendly with limitations and a nonrefundable pet deposit.
Please call 850-296-6358 for further details.
We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 have any available units?
644 West Caladium Circle - 209 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 currently offering any rent specials?
644 West Caladium Circle - 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 is pet friendly.
Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 offer parking?
No, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 does not offer parking.
Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 have a pool?
No, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 does not have a pool.
Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 have accessible units?
No, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 West Caladium Circle - 209 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 644 West Caladium Circle - 209?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr
Panama City Beach, FL 32408
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Similar Pages

Panama City Beach 1 BedroomsPanama City Beach 2 Bedrooms
Panama City Beach Apartments with ParkingPanama City Beach Apartments with Pool
Panama City Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLDestin, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLMarianna, FLWright, FLSpringfield, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity