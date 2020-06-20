644 West Caladium Circle - 209

Amenities
Caladium Apartments are located right across the street from the beach, restaurants, a convenience store, and one mile to Pier Park!
The rent includes electricity, water, sewer, trash pick up and pest control.
There is a background check run on all tenants as we want to keep our communities safe. We require a clean criminal background, a credit rating of 600 or more and no evictions. Income verification needs to be 2.5 times the rent.
We require a 12 month lease and a security deposit equivalent to one month's rent.
We are pet friendly with limitations and a nonrefundable pet deposit.
Please call 850-296-6358 for further details.
We look forward to hearing from you!