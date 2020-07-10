Rent Calculator
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
800 IRONWOOD DR
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM
1 of 8
800 IRONWOOD DR
800 Ironwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Palm Valley
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Location
800 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
2BR/2BA condo. 2nd Floor. Relax on the screen porch in this quiet community. All appliances including Washer/Dryer Community amenities include pool, hottub/spa and clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR have any available units?
800 IRONWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Valley, FL
.
What amenities does 800 IRONWOOD DR have?
Some of 800 IRONWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 800 IRONWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
800 IRONWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 IRONWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 800 IRONWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Valley
.
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 800 IRONWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 IRONWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 800 IRONWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 800 IRONWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 IRONWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 IRONWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 IRONWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
