Palm Valley, FL
425 TIMBERWALK CT
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

425 TIMBERWALK CT

425 Timberwalk Court · No Longer Available
Palm Valley
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

425 Timberwalk Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Private Quaint 1BR condo in one of the most sought out gated communities in Ponte Vedra. End unit with fresh paint and new carpet. Tiled floors in living /dining combo. Carpet in Bedroom. Newer modeled kitchen opens to Living dining. Screened balcony . Washer dryer included. Extra storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have any available units?
425 TIMBERWALK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have?
Some of 425 TIMBERWALK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 TIMBERWALK CT currently offering any rent specials?
425 TIMBERWALK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 TIMBERWALK CT pet-friendly?
No, 425 TIMBERWALK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT offer parking?
Yes, 425 TIMBERWALK CT offers parking.
Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 TIMBERWALK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have a pool?
Yes, 425 TIMBERWALK CT has a pool.
Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have accessible units?
No, 425 TIMBERWALK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 TIMBERWALK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 TIMBERWALK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 TIMBERWALK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
