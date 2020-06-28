425 TIMBERWALK CT

425 Timberwalk Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Private Quaint 1BR condo in one of the most sought out gated communities in Ponte Vedra. End unit with fresh paint and new carpet. Tiled floors in living /dining combo. Carpet in Bedroom. Newer modeled kitchen opens to Living dining. Screened balcony . Washer dryer included. Extra storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
