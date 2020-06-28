425 TIMBERWALK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Private Quaint 1BR condo in one of the most sought out gated communities in Ponte Vedra. End unit with fresh paint and new carpet. Tiled floors in living /dining combo. Carpet in Bedroom. Newer modeled kitchen opens to Living dining. Screened balcony . Washer dryer included. Extra storage shed.