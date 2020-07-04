All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N

3080 Cypress Creek Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

3080 Cypress Creek Drive North, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully furnished ranch home in desirable neighborhood. Large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, beautiful stone fireplace. separate Florida room. Newer AC and roof. Close to shopping, beaches and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have any available units?
3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have?
Some of 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N currently offering any rent specials?
3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N pet-friendly?
No, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N offer parking?
No, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N does not offer parking.
Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have a pool?
No, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N does not have a pool.
Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have accessible units?
No, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N has units with air conditioning.

