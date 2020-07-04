3080 CYPRESS CREEK DR N

3080 Cypress Creek Drive North, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully furnished ranch home in desirable neighborhood. Large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, beautiful stone fireplace. separate Florida room. Newer AC and roof. Close to shopping, beaches and schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
