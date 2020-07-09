Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 214 Cranes Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
214 Cranes Lake Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 Cranes Lake Drive
214 Cranes Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
214 Cranes Lake Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley
Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
(RLNE5556763)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive have any available units?
214 Cranes Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Valley, FL
.
Is 214 Cranes Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Cranes Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Cranes Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Cranes Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Valley
.
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 214 Cranes Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Cranes Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Cranes Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Cranes Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Cranes Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Cranes Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Cranes Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Similar Pages
Palm Valley 1 Bedrooms
Palm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Palm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville