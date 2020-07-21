All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

140 VERACRUZ DR

140 Veracruz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Veracruz Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
AWESOME FRESHLY UPDATED UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, NEW WOOD LOOK FLOORING, NEW LIGHTING, BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS A LARGE STORAGE CLOSET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 VERACRUZ DR have any available units?
140 VERACRUZ DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 140 VERACRUZ DR have?
Some of 140 VERACRUZ DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 VERACRUZ DR currently offering any rent specials?
140 VERACRUZ DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 VERACRUZ DR pet-friendly?
No, 140 VERACRUZ DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 140 VERACRUZ DR offer parking?
No, 140 VERACRUZ DR does not offer parking.
Does 140 VERACRUZ DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 VERACRUZ DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 VERACRUZ DR have a pool?
Yes, 140 VERACRUZ DR has a pool.
Does 140 VERACRUZ DR have accessible units?
No, 140 VERACRUZ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 140 VERACRUZ DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 VERACRUZ DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 VERACRUZ DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 VERACRUZ DR does not have units with air conditioning.
