140 VERACRUZ DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

AWESOME FRESHLY UPDATED UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, NEW WOOD LOOK FLOORING, NEW LIGHTING, BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS A LARGE STORAGE CLOSET.