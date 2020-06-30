133 PATRICK MILL CIR

Amenities
Highly desirable Seaside community offers PRIVATE gated beach access, beautiful community pool & tennis courts. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home (2243 SF) has been freshly painted including new flat ceilings, new cordless blinds/window treatments, new carpet in master bedroom, renovated master bathroom, new recessed lighting, new ceiling fans/lights & updated guest bath. There is a screened lanai overlooking the fenced backyard. Attached 2 car garage, located within walking distance to community pool & tennis courts. Lawn care included & approved dogs allowed. This home is a perfect layover while building your new home or simply getting acclimated to the beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach area. Easy to show on short notice.