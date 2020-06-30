All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
133 PATRICK MILL CIR
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

133 PATRICK MILL CIR

133 Patrick Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

133 Patrick Mill Circle, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly desirable Seaside community offers PRIVATE gated beach access, beautiful community pool & tennis courts. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home (2243 SF) has been freshly painted including new flat ceilings, new cordless blinds/window treatments, new carpet in master bedroom, renovated master bathroom, new recessed lighting, new ceiling fans/lights & updated guest bath. There is a screened lanai overlooking the fenced backyard. Attached 2 car garage, located within walking distance to community pool & tennis courts. Lawn care included & approved dogs allowed. This home is a perfect layover while building your new home or simply getting acclimated to the beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach area. Easy to show on short notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have any available units?
133 PATRICK MILL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have?
Some of 133 PATRICK MILL CIR's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 PATRICK MILL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
133 PATRICK MILL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 PATRICK MILL CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR is pet friendly.
Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR offers parking.
Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have a pool?
Yes, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR has a pool.
Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have accessible units?
No, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 PATRICK MILL CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 PATRICK MILL CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

