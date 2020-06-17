Rent Calculator
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
128 DORNOCH CT
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
128 DORNOCH CT
128 Dornoch Court
·
No Longer Available
Palm Valley
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
128 Dornoch Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home on a cu-de-sac in the Plantations at Ponte Vedra. Lake and Golf views from the Living Room, screened in porch and Master Bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 DORNOCH CT have any available units?
128 DORNOCH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Valley, FL
.
Is 128 DORNOCH CT currently offering any rent specials?
128 DORNOCH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 DORNOCH CT pet-friendly?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Valley
.
Does 128 DORNOCH CT offer parking?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT does not offer parking.
Does 128 DORNOCH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 DORNOCH CT have a pool?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT does not have a pool.
Does 128 DORNOCH CT have accessible units?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 128 DORNOCH CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 DORNOCH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 DORNOCH CT does not have units with air conditioning.
