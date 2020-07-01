Rent Calculator
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 CRANES LAKE DR
121 Cranes Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Cranes Lake Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Condo is a first floor unit and features new floors, paint, kitchen and bathrooms. Nice screened in patio to enjoy the great beach weather.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR have any available units?
121 CRANES LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Valley, FL
.
Is 121 CRANES LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
121 CRANES LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 CRANES LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 121 CRANES LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Valley
.
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 121 CRANES LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 CRANES LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 121 CRANES LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 121 CRANES LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 CRANES LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 CRANES LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 CRANES LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
