All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 101 MONTURA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
101 MONTURA DR
Last updated April 12 2020 at 2:42 PM

101 MONTURA DR

101 Montura Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Montura Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous home with formal office, bonus room, and split floor plan. Enjoy the summer days by your screened pool and covered patio that includes a Summer Kitchen perfect for entertaining outside. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 MONTURA DR have any available units?
101 MONTURA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 101 MONTURA DR have?
Some of 101 MONTURA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 MONTURA DR currently offering any rent specials?
101 MONTURA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 MONTURA DR pet-friendly?
No, 101 MONTURA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 101 MONTURA DR offer parking?
No, 101 MONTURA DR does not offer parking.
Does 101 MONTURA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 MONTURA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 MONTURA DR have a pool?
Yes, 101 MONTURA DR has a pool.
Does 101 MONTURA DR have accessible units?
No, 101 MONTURA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 101 MONTURA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 MONTURA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 MONTURA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 MONTURA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville