Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE

9327 American Hickory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9327 American Hickory Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright and move-in ready! In the kitchen, espresso cabinets contrast perfectly with a light shade of granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. Enjoy pond views from your covered patio off the living area. A downstairs half bath adds convenience. Upstairs, find both of the home's bedrooms and full bathrooms. The laundry, located upstairs, comes with washer and dryer included. Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month. Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aCEEJ4H2zMQ&mls=1 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have any available units?
9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have?
Some of 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE offers parking.
Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have a pool?
No, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9327 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
