9319 AMERICAN HICKORY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright and move-in ready! In the kitchen, espresso cabinets contrast perfectly with neutral-toned granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel.



Enjoy pond views from your covered patio off the living area. A downstairs half bath adds convenience. Upstairs, find both of the home's bedrooms and full bathrooms. The laundry, located upstairs, comes with washer and dryer included.



Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month.



Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer!