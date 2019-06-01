Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE
8518 Gold Ridge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
8518 Gold Ridge Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Green Ridge Estates
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BLOCK HOME, WITH A HUGE KITCHEN. 4 BEDS, 2 BATHS AND 2 TWO CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
.
Is 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel
.
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8518 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
