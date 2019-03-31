All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD

8223 Canterbury Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Canterbury Lake Boulevard, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to your updated and well-kept Canterbury Lakes home with a HUGE oversized lot. This home sits on a lot that is double the size of the average lot in Canterbury Lakes. Walk into this beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home and enter the foyer with its vaulted ceiling and inlayed mosaic tile feature. With both a formal dining room and a gameroom /office this home can be an entertainer's dream! The spacious living room opens right into the open concept eat-in kitchen. Upstairs you will find a split floor plan with 2 bedroom on one side of the house an open loft for additional family space and the master suite on the opposite side. The master suite features a large en-suite bathroom and 2 walk in closets. With this home's extended backyard you can host large family get togethers or just give your 4-legged family members the best possible space to run around in. Minutes away from malls and restaurants, this home also offers an easy commute into the Tampa core with easy access to I75, I4, and I275. This property is also listed for Sale. The lease option process is subject to Home Partners of America processes and applications. For more information contact the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
