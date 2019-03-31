8223 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to your updated and well-kept Canterbury Lakes home with a HUGE oversized lot. This home sits on a lot that is double the size of the average lot in Canterbury Lakes. Walk into this beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home and enter the foyer with its vaulted ceiling and inlayed mosaic tile feature. With both a formal dining room and a gameroom /office this home can be an entertainer's dream! The spacious living room opens right into the open concept eat-in kitchen. Upstairs you will find a split floor plan with 2 bedroom on one side of the house an open loft for additional family space and the master suite on the opposite side. The master suite features a large en-suite bathroom and 2 walk in closets. With this home's extended backyard you can host large family get togethers or just give your 4-legged family members the best possible space to run around in. Minutes away from malls and restaurants, this home also offers an easy commute into the Tampa core with easy access to I75, I4, and I275. This property is also listed for Sale. The lease option process is subject to Home Partners of America processes and applications. For more information contact the listing agent.