Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
7620 32nd Ave S
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

7620 32nd Ave S

7620 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7620 32nd Avenue South, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Huge Fenced Yard in Palm River!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5307797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 32nd Ave S have any available units?
7620 32nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 7620 32nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7620 32nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 32nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 32nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7620 32nd Ave S offer parking?
No, 7620 32nd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7620 32nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 32nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 32nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 7620 32nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7620 32nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7620 32nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 32nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 32nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 32nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7620 32nd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

