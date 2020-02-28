7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE

Amenities

The Boston floorplan is a spacious 2,215 square foot new home with five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This floorplan provides plenty of space to accommodate your family. The enormous kitchen makes it easy and fun to host, entertain, or prepare a grand Sunday night dinner for the family. The dining room opens into an enormous family room, for everyone to enjoy friends and family between meals. The second floor contains the master suite with a double vanity and water closet for convenience. You'll love having extra room with this floorplan with four additional bedrooms, a full-sized bathroom and loft, and perfect place for an office space or to just kick back and watch a movie. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built