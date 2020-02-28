All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE
7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE

7407 Pearly Everlasting Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7407 Pearly Everlasting Ave, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Boston floorplan is a spacious 2,215 square foot new home with five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This floorplan provides plenty of space to accommodate your family. The enormous kitchen makes it easy and fun to host, entertain, or prepare a grand Sunday night dinner for the family. The dining room opens into an enormous family room, for everyone to enjoy friends and family between meals. The second floor contains the master suite with a double vanity and water closet for convenience. You'll love having extra room with this floorplan with four additional bedrooms, a full-sized bathroom and loft, and perfect place for an office space or to just kick back and watch a movie. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have any available units?
7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have?
Some of 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE has a pool.
Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7407 PEARLY EVERLASTING AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
