Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
7030 Parliament Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM
7030 Parliament Dr
7030 Parliament Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
7030 Parliament Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Clair Mel Home - New Carpet. New Paint. Move in Ready home in Clair Mel. Great location - close proximity to Downtown Tampa. Big back yard.
(RLNE2763709)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have any available units?
7030 Parliament Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
.
Is 7030 Parliament Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Parliament Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Parliament Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel
.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr offer parking?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have a pool?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have accessible units?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
