All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 7030 Parliament Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
7030 Parliament Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

7030 Parliament Dr

7030 Parliament Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7030 Parliament Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Clair Mel Home - New Carpet. New Paint. Move in Ready home in Clair Mel. Great location - close proximity to Downtown Tampa. Big back yard.

(RLNE2763709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 Parliament Dr have any available units?
7030 Parliament Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 7030 Parliament Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Parliament Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Parliament Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr offer parking?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have a pool?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have accessible units?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 Parliament Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 Parliament Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconiesPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa