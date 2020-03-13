All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE

3707 Globe Thistle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Globe Thistle Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Boston floorplan is a spacious 2,215 square foot new home with five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This floorplan provides plenty of space to accommodate your family. The enormous kitchen makes it easy and fun to host, entertain, or prepare a grand Sunday night dinner for the family. The dining room opens into an enormous family room, for everyone to enjoy friends and family between meals. The second floor contains the master suite with a double vanity and water closet for convenience. You'll love having extra room with this floorplan with four additional bedrooms, a full-sized bathroom and loft, and perfect place for an office space or to just kick back and watch a movie. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have any available units?
3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 GLOBE THISTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
