All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 2009 Waikiki Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
2009 Waikiki Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

2009 Waikiki Way

2009 Waikiki Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2009 Waikiki Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, very nicely done. Nice-sized bedrooms. Nice back-yard for peace and quiet and enjoy your coffee. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Waikiki Way have any available units?
2009 Waikiki Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 2009 Waikiki Way currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Waikiki Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Waikiki Way pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Waikiki Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 2009 Waikiki Way offer parking?
No, 2009 Waikiki Way does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Waikiki Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Waikiki Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Waikiki Way have a pool?
No, 2009 Waikiki Way does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Waikiki Way have accessible units?
No, 2009 Waikiki Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Waikiki Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Waikiki Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Waikiki Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2009 Waikiki Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa