Beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, very nicely done. Nice-sized bedrooms. Nice back-yard for peace and quiet and enjoy your coffee. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Waikiki Way have any available units?
2009 Waikiki Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 2009 Waikiki Way currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Waikiki Way is not currently offering any rent specials.