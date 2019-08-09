Rent Calculator
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1504 Windemere Way
1504 Windermere Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1504 Windermere Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City
Amenities
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
3 bedroom house with fenced pool - This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house has black appliances, granite counters in kitchen. No carpet. Has a fenced in yard and pool. Car port.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5044347)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Windemere Way have any available units?
1504 Windemere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
.
What amenities does 1504 Windemere Way have?
Some of 1504 Windemere Way's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1504 Windemere Way currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Windemere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Windemere Way pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Windemere Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel
.
Does 1504 Windemere Way offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Windemere Way offers parking.
Does 1504 Windemere Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Windemere Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Windemere Way have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Windemere Way has a pool.
Does 1504 Windemere Way have accessible units?
No, 1504 Windemere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Windemere Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Windemere Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Windemere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Windemere Way does not have units with air conditioning.
