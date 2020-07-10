All apartments in Palm Harbor
Stillwater Palms

2350 Cypress Pond Rd · (833) 277-4073
Rent Special
$500 OFF when you move in by 4/15! Rates starting in the $900s for a limited time only! Lease in your PJ's! We are now offering virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Location

2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stillwater Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to the most desired address in Palm Harbor, Florida! Stillwater Palms is the premier luxury community, featuring beautiful, contemporary apartment homes perfect for every renter’s wish list.

Our newly renovated Palm Harbor apartments for rent include a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans and fantastic community amenities. At Stillwater Palms Apartments, each recently updated apartment includes gorgeous stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens with beautiful faux granite countertops, designer cabinetry, modern accent lighting with brushed nickel hardware and more!
What are you waiting for? Come home to Stillwater Palms Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based in credit screening
Additional: $30 per month cable/internet
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stillwater Palms have any available units?
Stillwater Palms has 8 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Stillwater Palms have?
Some of Stillwater Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stillwater Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Stillwater Palms is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF when you move in by 4/15! Rates starting in the $900s for a limited time only! Lease in your PJ's! We are now offering virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Is Stillwater Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Stillwater Palms is pet friendly.
Does Stillwater Palms offer parking?
Yes, Stillwater Palms offers parking.
Does Stillwater Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stillwater Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stillwater Palms have a pool?
Yes, Stillwater Palms has a pool.
Does Stillwater Palms have accessible units?
No, Stillwater Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Stillwater Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stillwater Palms has units with dishwashers.
