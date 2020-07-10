Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to the most desired address in Palm Harbor, Florida! Stillwater Palms is the premier luxury community, featuring beautiful, contemporary apartment homes perfect for every renter’s wish list.



Our newly renovated Palm Harbor apartments for rent include a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans and fantastic community amenities. At Stillwater Palms Apartments, each recently updated apartment includes gorgeous stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens with beautiful faux granite countertops, designer cabinetry, modern accent lighting with brushed nickel hardware and more!

What are you waiting for? Come home to Stillwater Palms Apartments today!