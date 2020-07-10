Amenities
Welcome home to the most desired address in Palm Harbor, Florida! Stillwater Palms is the premier luxury community, featuring beautiful, contemporary apartment homes perfect for every renter’s wish list.
Our newly renovated Palm Harbor apartments for rent include a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans and fantastic community amenities. At Stillwater Palms Apartments, each recently updated apartment includes gorgeous stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens with beautiful faux granite countertops, designer cabinetry, modern accent lighting with brushed nickel hardware and more!
What are you waiting for? Come home to Stillwater Palms Apartments today!