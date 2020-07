Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard online portal

Providence at Palm Harbor, where comfort, convenience and value combine for an ideal lifestyle... In a relaxing and friendly neighborhood setting. Enjoy a complete roster of resort amenities at your disposal. Experience the crystal-clear water of the swimming pool or unwind after a stressful day in the soothing Jacuzzi. You'll love taking advantage of the fully equipped fitness center, lighted tennis court and professional business center. Our seven luxurious floor plans include outstanding features such as updated kitchens and bathrooms, patios with private storage and excellent layouts. We are conveniently located in the highly desirable area of Boot Ranch, just minutes from restaurants, shops, colleges, golf courses and beaches. Call our award-winning staff today to schedule your own personal tour of Providence at Palm Harbor.