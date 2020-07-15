All apartments in Palm Harbor
922 JACKSON COURT
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:57 PM

922 JACKSON COURT

922 Jackson Court · (727) 410-7501
Location

922 Jackson Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Franklin Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit, is ready for immediate occupancy! The first level is all tiled with an oversized family room. The eat-in kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pull-out drawers and spice racks! The second level has the master bedroom with updated bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share another bathroom with tub/shower combination. The screened-in patio overlooks a large fenced yard with a storage closet and large storage shed! This end unit sides to open green space! Franklin Square offers maintenance free living and a community pool! It is centrally located to all major retail stores, minutes to Honeymoon Island State Park, Pinellas Trail, parks and zoned for top rated schools (Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor University High School!!!). A background check will be requested of all adults in the household. Small pet is permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 JACKSON COURT have any available units?
922 JACKSON COURT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 JACKSON COURT have?
Some of 922 JACKSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 JACKSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
922 JACKSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 JACKSON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 JACKSON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 922 JACKSON COURT offer parking?
No, 922 JACKSON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 922 JACKSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 JACKSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 JACKSON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 922 JACKSON COURT has a pool.
Does 922 JACKSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 922 JACKSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 922 JACKSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 JACKSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
