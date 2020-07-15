922 JACKSON COURT

Amenities

Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit, is ready for immediate occupancy! The first level is all tiled with an oversized family room. The eat-in kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pull-out drawers and spice racks! The second level has the master bedroom with updated bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share another bathroom with tub/shower combination. The screened-in patio overlooks a large fenced yard with a storage closet and large storage shed! This end unit sides to open green space! Franklin Square offers maintenance free living and a community pool! It is centrally located to all major retail stores, minutes to Honeymoon Island State Park, Pinellas Trail, parks and zoned for top rated schools (Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor University High School!!!). A background check will be requested of all adults in the household. Small pet is permitted.