Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
737 Countryshire Ln
737 Country Shire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
737 Country Shire Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
737 Countryshire Ln Available 06/30/20 - Rent Requirements
3X monthly rent for income
1st month rent
1 month security deposit
Online application $35.00
(RLNE5785690)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 Countryshire Ln have any available units?
737 Countryshire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
Is 737 Countryshire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
737 Countryshire Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Countryshire Ln pet-friendly?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 737 Countryshire Ln offer parking?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln does not offer parking.
Does 737 Countryshire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Countryshire Ln have a pool?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln does not have a pool.
Does 737 Countryshire Ln have accessible units?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Countryshire Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Countryshire Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Countryshire Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
