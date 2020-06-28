Rent Calculator
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:50 AM
4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY
4750 Orange Grove Way
No Longer Available
4750 Orange Grove Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake Valencia
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Palm Harbor neighborhood of Lake Valencia. 3/2/1 home with screened pool and an extra large yard, inside laundry room and an attached 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY have any available units?
4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY have?
Some of 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY offers parking.
Does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY has a pool.
Does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 ORANGE GROVE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
