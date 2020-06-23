Great Palm Harbor location!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home featuring an open kitchen, great room with cathedral ceilings, split bedroom plan and large screened back porch. New paint, carpet and vinyl. Available now!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have any available units?
447 WESTWINDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.