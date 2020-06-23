All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
447 WESTWINDS DRIVE
447 WESTWINDS DRIVE

447 Westwinds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

447 Westwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Great Palm Harbor location!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home featuring an open kitchen, great room with cathedral ceilings, split bedroom plan and large screened back porch. New paint, carpet and vinyl. Available now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have any available units?
447 WESTWINDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have?
Some of 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
447 WESTWINDS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 WESTWINDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
