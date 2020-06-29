All apartments in Palm Harbor
4039 BLUFF OAK COURT
4039 BLUFF OAK COURT

4039 Bluff Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Bluff Oak Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Strathmore Gate East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Lovely 3 BR Villa located in quiet beautifully landscaped area. Large kitchen with eating area and equipped with dishwasher. Living room dining room combo. Master BR has private bath with tub. Walk in shower in main bath. Enjoy the lifestyle with an enclosed lanai at the rear and an open patio at the front. Assigned parking. Includes a washer and dryer in the kitchen closet. This home is ideal for indoor or outdoor living. Located in Palm Harbor’s high demand area with highly rated schools. The HOA makes it easy to get to know your neighbors with tennis courts, and a seasonally heated community pool. Excellent and easy access to both major airports and the beaches of Dunedin, Tarpon Springs and Clearwater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT have any available units?
4039 BLUFF OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT have?
Some of 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4039 BLUFF OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 BLUFF OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
