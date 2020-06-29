4039 BLUFF OAK COURT

Amenities

Lovely 3 BR Villa located in quiet beautifully landscaped area. Large kitchen with eating area and equipped with dishwasher. Living room dining room combo. Master BR has private bath with tub. Walk in shower in main bath. Enjoy the lifestyle with an enclosed lanai at the rear and an open patio at the front. Assigned parking. Includes a washer and dryer in the kitchen closet. This home is ideal for indoor or outdoor living. Located in Palm Harbor’s high demand area with highly rated schools. The HOA makes it easy to get to know your neighbors with tennis courts, and a seasonally heated community pool. Excellent and easy access to both major airports and the beaches of Dunedin, Tarpon Springs and Clearwater.