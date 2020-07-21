All apartments in Palm Harbor
3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE

3765 Lake Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3765 Lake Shore Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2/2/1 in Lake St. George. Fenced yard. Convenient location. Lawn care included and washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3765 LAKE SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
