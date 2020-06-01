All apartments in Palm Harbor
3375 Fox Hunt Drive - 1

3375 Fox Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3375 Fox Hunt Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
This lovely 2 story, 2 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath townhome features a wood burning fireplace and a great floor plan! Enjoy the living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar on the ground floor. There is a sweet screened porch that overlooks the woods behind the unit right off the kitchen. Extra storage room out there too. The W/D hookups are back inside in a generous laundry closet off the kitchen. The kitchen has a smooth surface range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher and disposal as well as lots of cabinet space and a closet pantry too! There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs you will find two good sized bedrooms. The master is 15 x 15 and has walk in closet and a second full wall of closet with extra shelves. The master bath and second full bath are both nicely appointed and there is a large loft area with a skylight that can serve as the 3rd bedroom or an office or gathering area. Exterior maintenance, lawn service and trash are INCLUDED in the rent! There is a community pool and nice clubhouse available on the other side of Belcher Rd with a large playground area too. Call to schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

