Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

336 BROOKSIDE COURT

336 Brookside Court · No Longer Available
Location

336 Brookside Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Old Palm Harbor three bedroom home with spacious loft area, two and a half bathrooms in small and fabulous neighborhood conveniently located near downtown and available immediately! Fresh paint inside and out, all new carpet upstairs. Features a three car garage with pool and lawn service included in the rental price. Volume ceilings and open floor plan make this home feel incredibly spacious. Formal living and dining rooms with family room open to the kitchen. Stainless refrigerator and stove in the kitchen that features a breakfast nook and bar for extra seating. Lots of ceiling fans and tile throughout main living areas in this two story home. Master bedroom is on the first floor and features dual sinks with a separate tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Second story features a very spacious loft and two large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. This home also features a large inside laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. Outdoor areas boasts a screened in patio area with a pool and spa and a garden view for added privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT have any available units?
336 BROOKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 336 BROOKSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 BROOKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
336 BROOKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 BROOKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 336 BROOKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 336 BROOKSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 BROOKSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 336 BROOKSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 336 BROOKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 336 BROOKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 BROOKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.

