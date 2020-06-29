336 BROOKSIDE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Old Palm Harbor three bedroom home with spacious loft area, two and a half bathrooms in small and fabulous neighborhood conveniently located near downtown and available immediately! Fresh paint inside and out, all new carpet upstairs. Features a three car garage with pool and lawn service included in the rental price. Volume ceilings and open floor plan make this home feel incredibly spacious. Formal living and dining rooms with family room open to the kitchen. Stainless refrigerator and stove in the kitchen that features a breakfast nook and bar for extra seating. Lots of ceiling fans and tile throughout main living areas in this two story home. Master bedroom is on the first floor and features dual sinks with a separate tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Second story features a very spacious loft and two large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. This home also features a large inside laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. Outdoor areas boasts a screened in patio area with a pool and spa and a garden view for added privacy.