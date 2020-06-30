3266 HAVILAND COURT

Amenities

Ground floor condo in gated community of The Bentley at Cobbs Landing. Pet Friendly! Located in the most private part of the community! You are going to love this rental!! Maintenance Free Living in the Pet Friendly Gated Community of Bentley At Cobb's Landing. Move In Ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Shows Light and Bright. French Door to Screened Porch with Storage area. Bright Kitchen features Granite Counter Top, Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Range, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Neutral Ceramic Tile and Breakfast Nook. Master Bedroom with Large Walk In Closet. Master Bath with Granite Counter Top, and Step In Shower. Guest Bedroom with Adjacent Bath. Maintenance Free Living with Community Pool and Spa. Trash Removal, Pool and Spa with BBQ Area, Clubhouse with Library & Fitness Facility, Entertainment Area and Fireplace. Pet Friendly. Shopping, Schools, Beaches, and Tampa International Airport Nearby. Rental rate includes Trash and Basic Cable. Tenant pays Electric, water sewer, additional cable and Internet service.