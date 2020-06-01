All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:14 PM

3186 BENTLEY DRIVE

3186 Bentley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3186 Bentley Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bentley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with spill over spa, stainless steel appliances. Updated kitchen and baths, garden tube in master bath, newer energy efficient windows. Zoned for Palm Harbor University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3186 BENTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3186 BENTLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
