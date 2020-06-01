3186 Bentley Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Bentley Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with spill over spa, stainless steel appliances. Updated kitchen and baths, garden tube in master bath, newer energy efficient windows. Zoned for Palm Harbor University High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3186 BENTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3186 BENTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.